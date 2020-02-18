Naagin 4 premiered just a couple of months ago and has already become one of the most-watched shows on Indian Television. It is one of the most watched shows on Indian television.

Nia Sharma is considered to be one of the most stylish divas of the Indian television industry and Vijayendra Kumeria is just next level hotness.

This new Naagin couple is creating buzz on screen chemistry on the show and we cant get over them. Nia Sharma who plays Naagin as Brinda on the show, while Vijayendra Kumeria plays Dev Parekh as Brinda’s husband.

They also celebrated Valentines Day on the sets and gave their fans a sweet treat of their picture. Fans have created the couple tag for them already its Brindev.

Check romantic pictures of Brindev below:

Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria cant take their eyes off each other.

This new Naagin couple looks pretty gorgeous together.

Nia Sharma shared Valentines Day photos and captioned, "Thank you for all the love 💓 BrinDev ‘Valentines celebration’!! I @vijayendrakumeria Virginia , Appu ,Shaali, sanfa, sudeshna, sanju.. Thank you for always always making every occasion so special ❤️💯🙌"

They are just made for each other couple.

Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria's romantic dance.