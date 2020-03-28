  1. Home
  3. Naagin 4: Vijayendra Kumeria teases fans with his shirtless pictures

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 28 Mar 2020 10:33:47 IST

Naagin 4 actor Vijayendra Kumeria is creating a lot of buzz as his fans are going crazy for his chemistry between Nia Sharma aka Brinda in Naagin 4.

Fans are loving Dev Parekh and Brinda’s sizzling chemistry on-screen. Vijayendra has a huge female fan following.

Also Read: Naagin 4: Vijayendra Kumeria rediscovers his passion for painting

Vijayendra is very active on social media and keeps treating his fans with some really jaw-dropping shirtless pictures. Check out Vijayendra's shirtless pictures below:

Vijayendra looks extremely attractive in this picture.

This look of Vijayendra in the picture is something to die for.

Vijayendra looks effortlessly attractive in this after bath picture.

This man has aced the talent of slaying with ease and this picture is a proof.

He definately slays in shirtless picture.

