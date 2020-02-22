  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Naagin' actor Heital Puniwala: Struggle is a negative word

'Naagin' actor Heital Puniwala: Struggle is a negative word

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Feb 2020 14:15:06 IST

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) "Naagin" actor Heital Puniwala says he doesn't like to use the word "struggle" for his career.

"Struggle is a very negative word, so I don't use this word in my life. I use the word 'search' because I learn acting every day and every day I search for something new in me. I came here to search for work, I never struggled for that," he said.

"When I came to Mumbai, I started getting work in advertisements and I started my career from theatre. I did theatre for 12 years. I have also been part of many films such as 'OMG - Oh My God!', 'PK' and 'Judwaa 2'. Currently, I am doing 'Naagin', which I love being part of," he said.

Is it difficult for a character actor to get roles of his choice all the time?

"Nothing is difficult if you want it to happen. But yes, in today's time, the competition is a lot. Due to this, the type of character we want to play might not be easily available all the time. My aim is to have my own production house and make films where I get to play these characters. However, acting is acting. For me, a one-line character is also as important as playing a major role in a big film," he said.

--IANS

nn/bg

News'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

NewsHere's how Hrithik Roshan keeps growing and evolving in his life

Here's how Hrithik Roshan keeps growing and evolving in his life

NewsAyushmaan's SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN dominated Vicky's BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP!

Ayushmaan's SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN dominated Vicky's BHOOT : PART I -THE HAUNTED SHIP!

NewsHina Khan bags 'Television Star of the Decade' Award

Hina Khan bags 'Television Star of the Decade' Award

NewsShatrughan Sinha faces backlash after attending Pak wedding

Shatrughan Sinha faces backlash after attending Pak wedding

NewsGwyneth Paltrow hosts makeup-free dinner for friends

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts makeup-free dinner for friends

Movie ReviewBrahms The Boy II Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Brahms The Boy II Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

News'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

'Friends' cast all set to reunite again

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Chandna is glowing in yellow dress

Surbhi Chandna is glowing in yellow dress