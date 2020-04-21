'Naagin' actor Manan Chaturvedi had no acting dreams

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) "Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel" actor Manan Chaturvedi says that acting was never on his mind.

"I had never dreamt of being an actor. I was in Delhi for my higher studies. To earn my pocket money, I had tried my hand at commercial shoots, print shoot. And with time, I got a role in 'Naagin'. The sequel of the famous show came to me as an opportunity," he said.

Meanwhile, the actor managed to return home to Uttarakhand before the lockdown got imposed.

"I'm in my hometown and feeling very safe with my family around me. I had shot last on March 18 and flew back on 19th itself," he said.

Talking about his time during lockdown, he shared: "I enjoy gardening. It's one of my favourite ways to spend time. Also, I enjoy reading articles and stuff to improve my knowledge and myself as a person, which is very important."

He is also cooking, cleaning the house and playing games like carom, ludo and cards with family.

--IANS

nn/vnc