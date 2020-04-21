  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Naagin' actor Manan Chaturvedi had no acting dreams

'Naagin' actor Manan Chaturvedi had no acting dreams

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 18:10:45 IST

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) "Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel" actor Manan Chaturvedi says that acting was never on his mind.

"I had never dreamt of being an actor. I was in Delhi for my higher studies. To earn my pocket money, I had tried my hand at commercial shoots, print shoot. And with time, I got a role in 'Naagin'. The sequel of the famous show came to me as an opportunity," he said.

Meanwhile, the actor managed to return home to Uttarakhand before the lockdown got imposed.

"I'm in my hometown and feeling very safe with my family around me. I had shot last on March 18 and flew back on 19th itself," he said.

Talking about his time during lockdown, he shared: "I enjoy gardening. It's one of my favourite ways to spend time. Also, I enjoy reading articles and stuff to improve my knowledge and myself as a person, which is very important."

He is also cooking, cleaning the house and playing games like carom, ludo and cards with family.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsKareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor always puts her work first says Sara Ali Khan

NewsSanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

Sanaya Irani shares 'Stories from home' amid COVID-19

NewsThis new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

This new hobby of Kajol is surely going to take everyone by surprise

NewsCOVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

COVID-19 Scare: Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna & the Sanjivani cast feel not all heroes wear capes

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsCovid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

Covid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

NewsJennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song lyrics of Bewafai by Sachet Tandon

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan

Song lyrics of Mera Bharat Mahaan