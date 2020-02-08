  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. These 'Naagin' songs from your favourite show 'Naagin'

These 'Naagin' songs from your favourite show 'Naagin'

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 08 Feb 2020 15:00:34 IST

Naagin is one of the best supernatural shows on Indian Television. Ekta Kapoor has shown us the world of Naagins in a unique supernatural way and we are totally liking it.

Naagin has given us superb actors awesome love story and superb songs too. Naagins from the show Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Sayantani Ghosh and Nia Sharma have totally charmed us with thier superb acting skills and did justice to their character.

Also Read: These romantic songs from 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon'

We have awesome songs from the all the seasons of Naagin. Right from the revenge tune to climax tunes.

Check out Naagin songs below:

Your favourite Naagins Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti and Nia Sharma.

All songs from Naagin series

Check out Karishma Tanna's Naagin dance from Naagin 3.

Nia Sharma and Sayantani Ghosh's Naagin dance from Naagin 4.

Mouni Roy's Naagin dance.

Related Topics

Feature"Jab Se Tere Naina" - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can't take their eyes off each other

"Jab Se Tere Naina" - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can't take their eyes off each other

FeatureMUMBAI SAGA V/S BAAGHI 3: Emraan Hashmi tames Tiger Shroff's HEROPANTI?!!!

MUMBAI SAGA V/S BAAGHI 3: Emraan Hashmi tames Tiger Shroff's HEROPANTI?!!!

FeatureBirthday Special: Nora Fatehi's killer Item songs

Birthday Special: Nora Fatehi's killer Item songs

FeatureRazia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi: These Item songs from Bollywood

Razia Gundo Mein Phas Gayi: These Item songs from Bollywood

FeatureOriginal VS Remake OLE OLE song: Which one is your favourite?

Original VS Remake OLE OLE song: Which one is your favourite?

Feature5 Shocking Things we learnt about Taapsee Pannu's journey to stardom

5 Shocking Things we learnt about Taapsee Pannu's journey to stardom

FeatureThese 'Naagin' songs from your favourite show 'Naagin'

These 'Naagin' songs from your favourite show 'Naagin'

Movie ReviewBirds Of Prey Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Birds Of Prey Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan