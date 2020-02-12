It’s one thing to make a debut in a web series, and a completely laudable achievement when you’re the lucky one amongst 200 girls to play the female lead in one. It’s Naghma Rizwan’s time to shine just like she does in a poster for ALTBalaji’s & ZEE5’s ‘It Happened in Calcutta’.

Naghma who plays the character of Kusum enters the Calcutta Medical College at a time when the field of medicine was dominated by men. She was the only female MBBS student of her batch who was sweet, smart, single and not ready to mingle.

But things will change when she meets Ronobir (Karan Kundrra). The period love saga, #ItHappenedInCalcutta, based in the 1960’s and 70’s will take you back in time, when there were many taboos for women and the country was dealing with political unrest, war and cholera.

With a life full of ups and downs, get ready to be a part of Kusum’s world as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 cook up the perfect recipe for love this Valentine’s. Watch the trailer, this Valentine’s Day, on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 !