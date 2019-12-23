Nakash Aziz drops new single 'Superstar'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Dec 2019 18:18:08 IST

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Singer Nakash Aziz, who has belted out Bollywood hits such as the "Jabra fan", "Selfie le le re" and "Second hand jawaani", has come up with a new single titled "Superstar".

The track's video features Angad Gil, who is also the choreographer of the video.

Nakash has sung the fun song with Chitralekha Sen, and Divya Prakash has directed the music's video.

"I felt that the song fits perfectly with the upcoming party season. The lyrics are catchy, and beautifully penned by Anand B. Seshadri," Nakash said.

The song has been released by Virtual Planet Music label.

