Nakuul Mehta prefer squatting over twerking

Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta is currently busy with his upcoming web series with Zee 5 ‘Never Kiss Your BestFriend’

Nakuul Mehta rose to fame for the role he played in ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ as Aditya Kumar and then killed as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz.

Nakuul shared a series of photos on Instagram and captioned, “Cause squatting is better than twerking 🤙#NeverKissYourBestFriend teaser launch ready” Nakuul is seen wearing a pink suit and he is totally killing in this pink suit. His killer poses are also unique. This hilarious caption totally justifies his pictures.

He is all suited up for teaser launch for ‘Never Kiss Your BestFriend’ . Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh the fresh Jodi are playing first time together as BFFs.

Check out Nakuul Mehta's pictures below:

