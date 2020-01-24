Nakuul Mehta's Suit Suit Karda Swag

Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta is overwhelmed for the response he is getting for his for web show ‘Never Kiss Your BestFriend’. Nakuul Mehta rose to fame for the role he played in ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ as Aditya Kumar and then killed as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz.

Nakuul Mehta has a great sense of fashion and he loves to slay a suit outfit and he looks ravishing in it,Nakuul's swag is always unique and has won hearts for his female fans. Here are a few of his pictures slaying the suit look.

He’s popular amongst his fans for his intriguing acting skills, his onscreen characters, his offscreen personality, his wittiness, his intellectual approach etc.

Check out Nakuul Mehta’s super trendy suits below:

We Purple You Nakuul Mehta. He is totally slaying in purple suit.

Orange is the new black for Nakuul Mehta and his sunglasses swag too.

Nakuul looks handsome in bright green suit and that sexy stare is all what we want from him.

Nakuul is surely a candy floss in our lives wearing a baby pink suit.

Nakuul gazes the green suit, he displays a Royal look in this suit.