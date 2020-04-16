  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 16 Apr 2020 13:30:15 IST

Nakuul Mehta, stole the hearts of fans with his hot, dashing yet charming looks in Ishqbaaaz. He became a household name with his portrayal of Shivaay, an adorable, dashing yet handsome looking businessman.

He is Indian television’s handsome hunk, whose looks and style make girls go weak in their knees. He has a very well-built physique, thanks to his workout sessions. He makes our hearts skip a beat with his stylish looks!

Also Read: These pictures of Nakuul Mehta will kill you just with his smile

Nakuul Mehta shared a photo on his Instagram and capitioned, “not releasing ᔑᑌᗰᗰᗴᖇ 2020 🕸️ @crayartistetmet”  He shared his Spiderman look. A beautiful edit by his fan in which he is hanging from the wall.Same as the poster of the film.

If this movie would be made in Tellywood, Nakuul Mehta would be the perfect match for Spiderman. We wonder who will be the Spiderman’s love interest comment below

Check out Nakuul Mehta’s Spiderman’ look below:

Related Topics

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

NewsCamila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

NewsCOVID-19: Salman Khan speaks his heart out in this video

COVID-19: Salman Khan speaks his heart out in this video

NewsTom hardy to read new 'Bedtime stories' on CBeebies

Tom hardy to read new 'Bedtime stories' on CBeebies

NewsShivin Narang speaks on Veera being on air!

Shivin Narang speaks on Veera being on air!

NewsSanya Malhotra is one of the foremost choices for many brands

Sanya Malhotra is one of the foremost choices for many brands

NewsNakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Movie ReviewSchool Life: Feel-good chaos

School Life: Feel-good chaos