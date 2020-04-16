Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta, stole the hearts of fans with his hot, dashing yet charming looks in Ishqbaaaz. He became a household name with his portrayal of Shivaay, an adorable, dashing yet handsome looking businessman.

He is Indian television’s handsome hunk, whose looks and style make girls go weak in their knees. He has a very well-built physique, thanks to his workout sessions. He makes our hearts skip a beat with his stylish looks!

Nakuul Mehta shared a photo on his Instagram and capitioned, “not releasing ᔑᑌᗰᗰᗴᖇ 2020 🕸️ @crayartistetmet” He shared his Spiderman look. A beautiful edit by his fan in which he is hanging from the wall.Same as the poster of the film.

If this movie would be made in Tellywood, Nakuul Mehta would be the perfect match for Spiderman. We wonder who will be the Spiderman’s love interest comment below

Check out Nakuul Mehta’s Spiderman’ look below: