Nakuul Mehta wishes Kunal Jaisingh for his upcoming show

Television’s stylish brothers Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jaisingh had a small reunion and relieved their Ishqbaaaz days.

Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jaisingh were earlier seen together in Ishqbaaaz and their Jodi was a hit with the audience.

Nakuul Mehta has a sweet message for Ishqbaaaz co-star Kunal Jaisingh for his new show. Nakuul Mehta shared a photo on his Instagram and captioned, “Black Coffee with Mr Jaisingh after forever! Sending you love and bestest for the newest gig. Go capture television once again.”

This Ishqbaaaz reunion is what we always wanted. They're surely giving us brother goals.

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta was last seen in Zee 5 Original series ‘Never Kiss your Best friend’ with Anya Singh. As per reports Kunal Jaisingh will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show opposite Aneri Vajani.

We are hoping for another reunion with the Ishqbaaaz girls too very soon.

Check out Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram story below: