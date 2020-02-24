  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Feb 2020 14:35:27 IST

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Ahmedabad with his pretty wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner. After this, Prime Minister Modi welcomed him at the Sabarmati Ashram.

Where Melania and Donald Trump drove the spinning wheel. Trump thanked the Prime Minister for this wonderful visit in the visitor's book. Both leaders have reached Motera Stadium.

Where the leaders of biggest democracy and largest country came together to address the 'Namaste Trump' program. After this, The Prime Minister introduced Trump to Home Minister Amit Shah. Check out the all post below.

Hum Bharat aane ke liye tatpar hain. Hum raste me hain, kuchh hi ghanton me hum sab milenge Trump had tweeted in Hindi before departing from US visit.

"Atithi Devo Bhava," PM Modi had tweeted re-tweeting Trump's Hindi tweet.

PM Modi welcomes President Trump to India with a hug

 

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi attend 'Namaste Trump' event

