Namit Das and Shruti Vyas share their love story on V-Day

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) On Valentine's Day, celeb couple Namit Das and Shruti Vyas recall how they met 10 years ago, how Cupid struck both of them and what has kept their relationship rock steady!

Reminiscing how he met Shruti ten years back, Namit shared: "It was because of a play which was directed by Sumeet Vyas and Shivani Tanksale. I use to hangout with Sumeet and Shivani a lot. And that's how I ended up meeting Sumeet's sister Shruti Vyas. So in a very strange way theatre brought us together. The play was a hindi version of "The wizard of oz" called "Shehenshah of azeemo". I played the scared lion in it. So many memories comeback to me when I think back on those days ten years back in early Jan 2009."

The couple tied the knot five years back and are in a happy space. What is the secret to their compatibility? Shruti replied: "This 15th February we will be completing five years. The secret to compatibility in any relationship is open communication, no judgment towards each other and respecting each other."

When asked compatibility or love, which one is more crucial for a steady relationship, the "Sui Dhaaga" actor explained: "I think there is a third thing which is more important. And that is the stubbornness to be with each other. When one does things for the other, is when you understand where you want to take this relationship. Most people in our generation forget that. They keep focussing on what the other person has to offer and that's where they falter."

Namit and Shruti also shared cute messages for their fans on Valentine's Day. Namit advised: "Please love yourself before loving your partner. Because only when you take care of yourself can you take care of the other person."

Shruti added: "Giving and receiving Respect and care towards your loved ones each day is crucial. Use this Valentine's Day to express it and make it special for your special one."

Namit Das is a popular face in Bollywood and has appeared in movies like "Wake Up Sid" and more recently "Pataakha" and "Sui Dhaaga" among others. He will next be seen in Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy". His wife Shruti is completely into theatre acting. Sheer love for acting binds the talented couple together as both of them are hungry for interesting roles be it on the silver screen or the stage.

