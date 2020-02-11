  1. Home
  Nandini Maurya feels lucky to work with Mahesh Bhatt

Nandini Maurya feels lucky to work with Mahesh Bhatt

11 Feb 2020

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Nandini Maurya says she feels fortunate to work with ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt on her debut project.

Nandini is making her television debut with Bhatt's television show "Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do", in which she is seen essaying the character of Diya.

"Two years back, the casting director of the show had messaged me on a social media site asking to audition, I had then thought it was a prank and had blocked him. Later after a year, I got the same casting guys number and realised he was the same guy. I was really embarrassed and apologised to him. It (getting the show) feels like a destiny," said Nandini, who hails from Lucknow and has been doing theatre since she was in seventh grade.

"I feel fortunate to have received the opportunity to work with Mahesh Bhatt sir and Gurudev sir (director Gurudev Bhalla). Considering I shifted to Mumbai only 11 months back, I feel extremely lucky to have bagged my first show in a short span of time. My character is a fun-bubbly girl who is also a very protective sister," she added.

Nandini dreams of working with Ajay Devgn and Rajkumar Gupta in future.

