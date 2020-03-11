Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit amid coronavirus scare

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Supermodel Naomi Campbell was spotted wearing a hazmat suit, a surgical mask and rubber gloves at an airport to guard herself against the coronavirus.

She even took to Instagram and shared her photographs in the hazmat suit.

"Safety First NEXT LEVEL," Naomi captioned the images.

Reacting to her pictures, a user commented: "Naomi makes everything fashionable."

Another one wrote: "Safety but make it fashion."

This is not the first time Naomi has taken precautionary measures when it come to in-flight hygiene. Last year, she posted a video in which she can be seen cleaning down her plane seat, reports mirror.co.uk.

