Naomi Campbell won't be the same after COVID-19 pandemic ends

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 06:05:16 IST

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Supermodel Naomi Campbell says she will not be same anymore after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

On her online show "No Filter with Naomi", Naomi spoke about how the ongoing health crisis has changed her attitude and perspective towards life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"There's a lot of things I would not do the same. I want to simplify my life in many different ways.

"I don't think it's ever gonna go back the same, in terms of the hygiene. For me, never. But when we get this...I will call it a new reset because I really felt like the planet, Mother Nature, needed a break," she said.

Naomi added: "I felt like a lot of gluttony and excess that this truly was just like, It's too much."

She also acknowledged she has lost people in her life to the disease and knows others who have too.

"I don't love the circumstance of what people are going through, the deaths, the friends that I've lost, or the friends and families I know that lost loved ones, also...this is horrible. But the stillness I can see in the air," Naomi said.

