Today is the 95th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was an Indian politician, statesman and a poet who served three terms as the Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and finally, for a full term from 1999 to 2004.

A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he was the first Indian prime minister who was not a member of the Indian National Congress party to have served a full five-year term in office.

He was conferred India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, by the President of India, Pranab Mukherjee in 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders today paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.

Narendra Modi has tweeted on his Twitter. In his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji in his heart." Significantly, a prayer meeting has been organized at the memorial site on the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in which many veteran leaders were present.

Apart from PM Modi and the President, many other leaders including Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey and Mahendra Nath Pandey were among those who paid tribute to Atal ji.

Many veteran leaders including Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh paid tribute.

देशवासियों के दिलों में बसे पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन।