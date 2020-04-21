Naseeruddin, Ratna Pathak to create environmental awareness

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 20:25:42 IST

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor couple Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani will be creating environmental awareness through a virtual environmental series "Seek Sanctuary".

On the occasion of Earth Day on Wednesday, the online series curated by environmentalist Bittu Sahgal will bring together 20 of the most world-renowned environmentalists, policymakers, conservationists and artists, from April 22 to May 8.

The line-up includes Jairam Ramesh, National Geographic photographer Steve Winter, naturalist Bittu Sahgal, conservationist Vance Martin, actor and UN Environment's Goodwill Ambassador for India Dia Mirza, activist Vandana Shiva, and environmentalist Lord Nicholas Stern.

The speakers will address a range of topics from ecological India, wildlife conservation and natural history to food sovereignty and survival revolution.

The special series will also bring together prominent artists like Anahita Uberoi and Swati Thyagarajan to speak about the need for creating awareness through the performing arts and communication.

It is launched by BookMyShow along with non-profit organisation Sanctuary Nature Foundation.

