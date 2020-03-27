  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Naseeruddin Shah: Short films difficult to make than feature films

Naseeruddin Shah: Short films difficult to make than feature films

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 09:13:06 IST

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Naseeruddin Shah stars in the short film, "The Wallet", and the veteran actor cannot seem to stop praising the film's debutant director Saumitra Singh.

"Just as miniature is more difficult to make than a large canvas, short stories are more difficult than to write a novel, I feel short films are also difficult to make than feature films, since they have to be brief.

"Among all the short films I have done in the past couple of years, I would recommend 'The Wallet', written and directed by Saumitra Singh, which is a very simple, sweet and moving story. I really enjoyed working on it even though it is helmed by a first-time director. He was very clear with what he wanted."

The short film recently released on Jio Cinema and it features Shah with Navni Parihar in pivotal roles. The film narrates an incomplete love story of an elderly couple.

Writer-director Saumitra Singh explained why every project was important to him: "Every project, every journey is a learning experience. Yes, it's often a roller coaster ride, but that's the fun of it. I feel grateful to have worked with great icons of our film industry like Naseeruddin Shah and Navni Parihar."

"The Wallet" has garnered much appreciation in the festival circuit around the globe, winning over 50 awards across festivals.

--IANS

iv/vnc/dpb

NewsHere's why 'Four More Shots Please' is one of the most awaited OTT shows!

Here's why 'Four More Shots Please' is one of the most awaited OTT shows!

NewsShilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

NewsKartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

NewsAlaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

Alaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

NewsJacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

Jacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

NewsBalraj Syal faces his worst fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10

Balraj Syal faces his worst fear on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10

NewsChannels are playing Mahesh Babu's movies on repeat, find out why

Channels are playing Mahesh Babu's movies on repeat, find out why

NewsI am trying to look at things positively” shares Shraddha Kapoor on the global pandemic

I am trying to look at things positively” shares Shraddha Kapoor on the global pandemic