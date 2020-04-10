Nat Geo comes up with a film on COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, National Geographic has come up with a film titled "Combating COVID-19".

The film captures the nuances of pre-emptive measures taken by Singaporean authorities to ensure a coordinated, efficient response to try and keep its citizens safe.

It also shows how, by combining technology with people power, a variety of new devices and methodologies have been developed and implemented to aid in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Combating COVID-19" will premiere on April 13. It is a part of #UnitedByHope campaign (and the four-part 'Facing the Pandemic' series), which will bring forth valuable insights from experts and influencers on how unity and preventive measures are imperative in unprecedented times like these.

