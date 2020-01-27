Nat Geo Wild to trek Indian wilds in new shows

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) National Geographic Wild is all set to come up with a bunch of shows on Indian wildlife.

From conservation to endangered species, habitats, remote areas and human-environment, shows like "The Real Black Panther And India's Jungle Heroes" and "Wild Cats Of India" will impart information on India's diverse wildlife species as well as make for an entertaining watch.

"Our consumers are always looking for new and exciting stories to immerse themselves in. Indian audiences especially enjoy stories that have a deep emotional connect. With National Geographic Wild's refreshed proposition of 'Real is Here', we aim to bring our audiences closer to wildlife through entertaining yet captivating stories about the natural world.

"Stories of real love, action, drama and suspense through visually stunning, emotive messaging and communication are bound to captivate our audiences and spark a real connection with the animal world. This year, the channel has a fresh line-up of enthralling shows on conservation, endangered species, and habitats. Our viewers will also enjoy diverse India specific wildlife content on the channel," Pawan Soni, vice president and head, programming and marketing (India), at National Geographic India said.

