Natasa Stankovic shares 'beach' picture with Hardik Pandya

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his fiance Natasa Stankovic kick-started the new year 2020 by getting engaged. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya surprised everyone.

However, Hardik Pandya sprung a big surprise on the New Year’s eve by publicly announcing his relationship with the model-turned-Bollywood actress. He took to Instagram to confirm that he and Natasa Stankovic are indeed in a relationship.

Natasa Stankovic did not shy away from sharing a very hot picture of herself with her beau. On Monday, the stunning actress took to Instagram to post a picture of the couple. As expected, both of them stunning in their beach bodies as Natasa Stankovic captioned the picture, “Throwback”.

In the image, Natasa and Hardik can be seen posing on the beach in a stylish beachwear. They look super adorable together. Natasa stuns in a black and leopard print monokini while Hardik looks super cool in black shades and shorts.

Check out the Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's beach picture below:

