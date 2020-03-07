  1. Home
07 Mar 2020

Priyanka Chopra played first Holi with husband Nick Jonas. Mukesh Ambani organized a Holi Milan program at his residence in Mumbai. The event was attended by celebrities from the industry besides close friends of the Ambani family and Bollywood stars.

Priyanka along with all Bollywood celebs also arrived with husband Nick Jonas. Both celebrated Holi with great pomp and show. But Nick was happiest by celebrating Holi. Nick has shared a photo of Holi. While sharing the photos, he wrote, "My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India.

Check out the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Holi photo below:

