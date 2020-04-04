Navya was an television drama series that aired on Star Plus. The series premiered on 4 April 2011 and ended on 29 June 2012. It was produced by Swastik Pictures. It starred Soumya Seth and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. The song Dhin Tanna was sung by Supriya Joshi.

The show narrates the fresh love story of college students Anant Bajpai, and Navya Mishra. Amidst riots on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, Anant saves Navya from a goon. They further befriend each other in college and mutually begin to develop feelings. Their romance is hidden and they have to constantly keep sneaking in and out to meet and spend time together.

Anant is the grandson of Shankar Dayal Bajpai, a man of renowned religious fame and power, while Navya hails from a middle-class familwali storyy from Kanpur. When the families find out about Anant and Navya, they disapprove of the alliance but ultimately agree to Anant and Navya's love and determination.

The Bajpais, however, continue to plot against Navya and try to prove her unsuitable for Anant. Seeing this, Anant and Navya leave the Bajpai house, and settle in a small flat, working two jobs to make ends meet and struggling with each other's busy routines.

The Mishras support the couple, and try to make Anant's parents realise his grandfather's schemes. Navya finally manages to bring Shankar Dayal Bajpai and his sister Saraswati's truth out, and even Anant's strict father stands up for Navya and Anant. Shankar Dayal apologises, and Anant and Navya finally return home.

We have a list of romantic songs from the serial Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal below

My Heart Goes On Dhin Tana Song

Ek Ek Lamha Main Ginti Rahun Song