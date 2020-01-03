  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up Sidney and NY shoots of No Land's Man

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up Sidney and NY shoots of No Land's Man

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Jan 2020 18:20:07 IST

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Nawazuddin Siddiqui has wrapped up shooting in Sidney and New York for his international film "No Lands Man". The actor took to social media to share the news with his fans.

Nawazuddin posted a couple of pictures with the film's cast and crew on Instagram. He also wished everyone for the New Year 2020 and wrote: "It's a schedule wrap in New York & Sydney for No Land's Man- Wonderful Experience with the most energetic team #NoLandsMan @farooki_mostofa. Wishing Everyone A Very Happy New Year."

"No Land's Man" is reportedly an adaptation of a book by the same name written by Aasif Mandvi. The international film has been directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

On the Bollywood front, the super talented actor will soon be seen in "Bole Chudiyan" which has been directed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. The movie also stars Tamannaah and Kabir Duhan Singh.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsDeepika Padukone along with the team of Chhapaak at the song launch

Deepika Padukone along with the team of Chhapaak at the song launch

NewsDeepika Padukone doesn't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

Deepika Padukone doesn't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

NewsFans erect a huge cut out of Mahesh Babu

Fans erect a huge cut out of Mahesh Babu

NewsBigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship takes an ugly turn

Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship takes an ugly turn

NewsStreet Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan reveals his character inspiration

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan reveals his character inspiration

News'Sooryavanshi' has a hint for fans awaiting 'Singham 3', reveals Ajay Devgn

'Sooryavanshi' has a hint for fans awaiting 'Singham 3', reveals Ajay Devgn

Movie ReviewBombshell Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Bombshell Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Movie ReviewCats Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Cats Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsDeepika Padukone along with the team of Chhapaak at the song launch

Deepika Padukone along with the team of Chhapaak at the song launch