Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up Sidney and NY shoots of No Land's Man

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Nawazuddin Siddiqui has wrapped up shooting in Sidney and New York for his international film "No Lands Man". The actor took to social media to share the news with his fans.

Nawazuddin posted a couple of pictures with the film's cast and crew on Instagram. He also wished everyone for the New Year 2020 and wrote: "It's a schedule wrap in New York & Sydney for No Land's Man- Wonderful Experience with the most energetic team #NoLandsMan @farooki_mostofa. Wishing Everyone A Very Happy New Year."

"No Land's Man" is reportedly an adaptation of a book by the same name written by Aasif Mandvi. The international film has been directed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

On the Bollywood front, the super talented actor will soon be seen in "Bole Chudiyan" which has been directed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. The movie also stars Tamannaah and Kabir Duhan Singh.

