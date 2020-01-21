Ncuti Gatwa: 'Sex Education 2' explores LGBTQ spectrum

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actor Ncuti Gatwa, who plays a pivotal role in the Netflix series "Sex Education," says the second season, which dropped on January 17, attempts to explore deeper the issue of the LGBTQ community.

"I think the first step towards exploring the unexplored side of the LGBTQ community is to show them on screen, to create a visibility. In our show, we are really lucky because the way the story -- as well as each character, has been written -- is the real star. The narrative, as well as the kind of performances we give, is obviously a result of writing. In this season we delved into, rather, expanded our LGBTQ spectrum in the show, to allow more people to come out. That way, the story becomes a lot more exciting in season 2," said Ncuti.

In "Sex Education", created by Laurie Nunn, Ncuti plays Eric Effiong, a gay boy from Ghanaian-Nigerian.

Asked about how the character has grown in the new season, he said: "We definitely build on and touch upon many scenes, and the story is growing strength to strength in the second season. I think the unity between two women is pretty strong. I like the confidence that Eric retunes with in the show."

He added: "I think in the last season, Eric was a people-pleaser and quite conscious of his identity and how others saw him. In this season, he doesn't care. I think it is very cool to have a black gay character, which is very unapologetic, on screen."

The series also features Emma Mackey, as 'bad-girl' teenager Maeve Wiley. She was asked how she wants to see her chracter evolve if there is a season 3.

"I think I want to see her in more wholesome relationships, and around people who make her happier, as opposed to having people around who are quite toxic," Emma said.

Asked to share her thought on the challenges of a teenager, she said: "Doing 'Sex Education' made me realise things at the age of 24 that I did not think of as a teenager. So I would say, if a teenager feels lost, she should watch the show. I see a lot of people underestimate teenagers but I would say, when you are young, don't rush. Take your time. Everything happens for a reason. Just build yourself."

The series also features Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson in prominent roles.

