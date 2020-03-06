Neena Gupta excited over her daughter's Netflix show

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Mar 2020 16:08:05 IST

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta is super excited about her daughter and fashion designer Masaba's upcoming digital show titled "Masaba Masaba".

The Netflix show, which will premiere in April, also features Neena.

"I am very much excited about the show. You all will get to see my fun bonding with my daughter. It was a pleasure working with her," Neena told IANS.

"Masaba Masaba" will showcase the life of Masaba on screen, following her unique background, diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

Sharing a glimpse of her show, Masaba on Friday took to Instagram and posted a video in which we can see her in conversation with Vietnamese-American actress Lanacondor.

