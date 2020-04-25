Neena Gupta makes a pertinent point

Dehradun, April 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta believes in gender equality. And her recently Instagram video clearly proves it.

On Saturday, Neena took to her Instagram and posted a video in which she is seen asking important questions about the stigmas attached to women -- especially related to their "f**ts" and "burps".

"Aurton ko gas nahi hoti. Unko badhazmi nahi hoti. Unko burps nahi aate, hain na? Toh ajkal lockdown hai aur isme zyaada bhi khaana khaya jaata hai. Bachchon ke liye kuch special banaya, woh bhi khaa liya. Aur toh kuch hai nahi karne ko hai, khaana peena. Aise mein na, you f**t also. Hindi mein bolun toh sabko bura lagega. Toh, why can't women f**t? Why can't they burp? (There is not much to do during lockdown. We end up eating a bit extra at times. Women have been preparing special dishes for their children and sometimes eat extra food as well. In such a situation, you f**t as well. Why can't women f**t?)," Neena asserted.

Neena asked women out there to freely live their lives and do whatever they want to do.

"We women also have this right. If you wan't to take out the gas, what's the big deal? Men do it out in the open. Women try to control it or go in a corner to do it. Why? This is my question," Neena demanded.

--IANS

sim/vnc