Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra gorge on 'puris' in throwback video

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra gorge on "puris" in a throwback video during their shoot for the upcoming film "Gwalior".

In the clip, shared by Neena on Instagram, the two actors can be seen feasting on hot puris in a restaurant and singing their funny version of "Do deewane sheher mein".

In between bites they updated the song thus: "Do chatore sheher main".

"Just to make you smile 'Gwalior' film with @imsanjaimishracoming soon!"

"Gwalior", a thriller, is co-directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Neena also shared a new photograph of herself flaunting a new hairband.

"My new hair band look," she wrote.

Recently, she shared a video of herself holding a lawn mower and cutting the grass.

On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba in her Netflix's show "Masaba Masaba".

