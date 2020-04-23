Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra gorge on 'puris' in throwback video
Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra gorge on "puris" in a throwback video during their shoot for the upcoming film "Gwalior".
In the clip, shared by Neena on Instagram, the two actors can be seen feasting on hot puris in a restaurant and singing their funny version of "Do deewane sheher mein".
In between bites they updated the song thus: "Do chatore sheher main".
"Just to make you smile 'Gwalior' film with @imsanjaimishracoming soon!"
"Gwalior", a thriller, is co-directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu
Neena also shared a new photograph of herself flaunting a new hairband.
"My new hair band look," she wrote.
Recently, she shared a video of herself holding a lawn mower and cutting the grass.
On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba in her Netflix's show "Masaba Masaba".
--IANS
dc/vnc