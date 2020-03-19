Neeraj Pandey's special tribute to Bollywood

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 12:15:47 IST

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has given tribute to Bollywood by naming each episode of his web series "Special Ops" after his favourite movie.

Neeraj has directed the series along with Shivam Nair. The eight-episode Hotstar Special spy action thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India has faced over the last 19 years, including the 26/11 attacks.

"Shivam and I have directed parts of every episode but have shared credits between us -- where every alternate episode is credited," Neeraj said.

"Every episode is like a mini-film and we have treated it with the same scale. Small trivia -- all the episodes are names of films I have grown up on and I deeply love," he added.

Shivam has directed every odd-numbered episode (1,3,5 and 7) while Neeraj has directed every even-numbered episode (2,4,6 and 8).

The first episode is titled "Kaagaz Ke Phool". The second is named "Guide", third "Mughal-e-Azam", fourth "Hum Kisise Kum Naheen", fifth "Chaudhvin Ka Chand", sixth "Qurbani", seventh "Shatranj ke Khiladi" and the final episode titled as "Sholay".

The show features Saiyami Kher, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar, K.P. Mukherjee and many others. The show went live on March 17 in seven languages on Hotstar VIP.

