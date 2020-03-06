Neeraj Pandey: Shooting in Delhi more expensive than some foreign locales

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Mar 2020 19:43:50 IST

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey says shooting in Delhi is more expensive than shooting in some of the foreign locations.

Pandey travelled extensively while shooting for his upcoming spy action thriller series, "Special Ops".

"We have travelled to locations where we felt the story needed to move. We travelled and shot in locations where we could tell the story better and these include places like Azerbaijan, Turkey, the UAE and Jordan," Pandey said.

"You won't believe -- shooting in Delhi was more expensive than shooting in some of the foreign locations. The story called for some heavy mounting and hence was shot at international locations," he added.

Pandey has directed the series along with Shivam Nair. The eight-episode Hotstar Specials spy action thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India has faced over the last 19 years.

The series features Saiyami Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar, and KP Mukherjee. It is slated to go live on March 17 in seven languages on Hotstar VIP.

--IANS

--IANS

