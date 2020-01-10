Neeti Mohan: I understand the challenges of relationships

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Singer Neeti Mohan has lent her voice to a track titled "Khul ke bol" for the upcoming series, "MTV Nishedh", which puts spotlight on issues such as reproductive health, mental health, child spacing, tuberculosis and malnutrition. She says she understands the challenges of relationships and being able to make yourself heard.

The singer has also come on-board as cause supporter for the upcoming MTV show.

"I felt an instant connection to the song for the 'MTV Nishedh' campaign and gladly lent my voice to support it because I believe the issues highlighted are relevant to the youth today and often we hold back. It's time to 'Khul ke bol' and take charge of your life decisions and health. 'Khul ke bol' was a personal passion project for me because the lyrics spoke to me and the fusion sound of it assured me that it would touch hearts across the country," Neeti said.

"On a personal note, I understand the challenges of relationships and being able to make yourself heard. Through this song it is our attempt to encourage the youth to 'Khul ke bol' (speak freely)," she added.

"Khul ke bol" is penned by Manoj Yadav and is produced by Chirrantan Bhatt.

"MTV Nishedh" is a 13-episode fictional series by Viacom18 and MTV Staying Alive Foundation. The show will premiere later this month.

--IANS

