  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Neetu shares her 'lifelong friendship' in new picture

Neetu shares her 'lifelong friendship' in new picture

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Feb 2020 14:07:02 IST

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared an old photograph of herself along with her actor husband Rishi Kapoor and tagged it as "lifelong friendship".

Neetu took to Instagram on Friday night and shared a black and white photograph of herself along with Rishi from their younger days.

She captioned the image: "Lifelong relationship Friendship."

The image shows, the star couple smiling at the camera as the actress wraps her arms around Rishi.

The image currently has 53.1 K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The couple have worked together in films like "Khel Khel Mein", "Rafoo Chakkar", "Kabhie Kabhie", "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Duniya Meri Jeb Mein", "Zehreela Insaan", "Zinda Dil", "Doosara Aadmi", "Anjane Mein" and "Jhoota Kahin Ka".

Neetu and Rishi got married in 1980.

After their marriage, the two have co-starred in films like "Love Aaj Kal", "Do Dooni Chaar" and "Besharam".

--IANS

dc/rt

NewsPriyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

Priyanka Chopra shares some words of wisdom with her fans

NewsWhy Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

Why Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans?

NewsJennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

Jennifer Lopez sizzles in barely-there bodysuit for her new music video

NewsAditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

Aditya's MALANG is decent, Saif's JAWAANI fair, 250 crore for Ajay's TANHAJI!

NewsAnupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University

Anupam Kher hosts acting class at New York University

NewsRana Daggubati confident about his football team

Rana Daggubati confident about his football team

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'No Judgement' by Niall Horan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tere Hone Se from Class of 2020

Song Lyrics of Tere Hone Se from Class of 2020

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Dil Ko Tujhpe Pyaar' form Never Kiss Your Best Friend

Song Lyrics of 'Dil Ko Tujhpe Pyaar' form Never Kiss Your Best Friend