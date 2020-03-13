  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Neha Dhupia trolled, accused of being a 'fake feminist'

Neha Dhupia trolled, accused of being a 'fake feminist'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 17:00:05 IST

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia is being trolled severely, after her comment on cheating did not go down well with social media users.

In an episode of the ongoing season of "Roadies Revolution", Neha, who is a gang leader on the show, reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a girl, for allegedly cheating on him with five other boys.

"It's her choice," Neha said to the contestant.

Neha's stand, however, has not gone down well with netizens, with many users calling her a "fake feminist".

"@NehaDhupia who are you to abuse a person like this in your show... Stop playing this woman card everywhere," a user tweeted.

Another one tweeted: "This is what we call fake feminism."

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsDisha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

NewsSooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Akshay Kumar

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Akshay Kumar

NewsCOVID-19: Marvel postpones 'Shang-Chi' production

COVID-19: Marvel postpones 'Shang-Chi' production

NewsWhy Anushka Sharma was advised to give up producing films?

Why Anushka Sharma was advised to give up producing films?

NewsSonu Randeep Choudhary to digitally debut with 'State of Siege 26/11'

Sonu Randeep Choudhary to digitally debut with 'State of Siege 26/11'

NewsDaniel Radcliffe 'flattered' by coronavirus hoax

Daniel Radcliffe 'flattered' by coronavirus hoax

NewsShweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Song Lyrics of Yaad Aayega by Abhay Jodhpurkar & R Naaz

Fashion & LifestyleHigh heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels

High heel te nache tan tu badi jache: From Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna these celebs slay in High Heels