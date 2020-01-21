  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Neha Kakkar gifts Rs 2 lakh to firefighter on 'Indian Idol'

Neha Kakkar gifts Rs 2 lakh to firefighter on 'Indian Idol'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Jan 2020 19:56:57 IST

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs 2 lakh to a firefighter on the sets of "Indian Idol" season 11. Neha is one of the judges on the show this season.

Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, a special episode what shot for the popular talent hunt show, where several armymen, police personnels, life guards and firefighters were invited as chief guests. Contestants paid a tribute to them, but it was Neha's noble gesture that became the talking point.

On the episode, the actress promised to give Rs 2 lakh to Bipin Ganatra, who is a fire fighter and has been risking his life for people over the past 40 years. Ganatra is also a Padma Shri recipient.

"The way you have been protecting us without thinking about yourself is such a selfless deed. I cannot express how happy I am to meet you. I would like to gift you Rs 2 lakh as a gesture for the years you have spent in protecting us," Neha said.

"Indian Idol" airs on Sony TV.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsBigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to bring a major twist in the Elite Club task

Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to bring a major twist in the Elite Club task

NewsKangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King'

Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King'

NewsDeepika Padukone bags award for mental health awareness drive

Deepika Padukone bags award for mental health awareness drive

News'Judy' Trailer: Renee Zellweger as 'Judy Garland' as she struggles in showbiz

'Judy' Trailer: Renee Zellweger as 'Judy Garland' as she struggles in showbiz

NewsAla Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun thanks fans for their positive response

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun thanks fans for their positive response

News'Dil Hi Toh Hai' 3 trailer: Yogita Bihani and Karan Kundrra's love story ever have a happy ending?

'Dil Hi Toh Hai' 3 trailer: Yogita Bihani and Karan Kundrra's love story ever have a happy ending?

NewsBigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to bring a major twist in the Elite Club task

Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to bring a major twist in the Elite Club task

NewsKangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King'

Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King'

NewsDeepika Padukone bags award for mental health awareness drive

Deepika Padukone bags award for mental health awareness drive