Neha Kakkar on acting: Should be sure that the film is hit

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Mar 2020 15:50:46 IST

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) She is popular for her foot-tapping numbers like "Garmi", "O saki saki", "Dilbar", "Ek toh kum zindagani" and "Aankh marey", singer Neha Kakkar says she would only try her hands into acting only when she is "absolutely" sure that the film she would be starring in will become a "big hit".

Asked if she ever plans to star in a Bollywood film, Neha told IANS: "Till now, singers who have tried their hands in doing films have not been successful. So, if in case I do it, I should be absolutely sure that the film becomes a big hit, then only I will do it otherwise I won't."

Neha says she wouldn't just feature in a flick for the sake of it.

"I wouldn't just do films for the sake of doing it. When I feel that yes this film will be a hit then only I will do it," she said.

