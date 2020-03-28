Neha Kakkar 'overwhelmed' on garnering 34.7mn Instagram followers

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Mar 2020 19:26:32 IST

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has amassed a whopping 34.7 million fan following on Instagram. She says she finds it very reassuring to have her work recognised by so many people across the world.

"It is overwhelming and I am grateful to my fans for their unconditional love. I find it very reassuring to have my work recognised by so many people across the world. This kind of appreciation inspires me to explore music and give my listeners songs that they can enjoy on the loop," said Neha.

She added: "The entire world at large is going through a tough time currently and if my music entertains people in this situation, it is an additional reason for me to create some more."

Neha is known for songs like "Manali trance", "Saki saki", "Dilbar", "Aankh marey" and "Garmi" among many others.

