  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nehha Pendse turns to vegan diet for new project

Nehha Pendse turns to vegan diet for new project

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Jan 2020 19:27:19 IST

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Nehha Pendse has taken up a vegan diet for a new project, and she feels like a "machine fuelled with high-octane fuel".

"I read somewhere that you are what you eat and it is totally true. My energy system has changed. I feel like a machine fuelled with high-octane fuel and my body feels great," Nehha said.

"I am at my fittest best and that is one thing which is very important. Also it happened as the process of preparing for something that I am working on currently. This is amazing and one has to experience it to believe it," she added.

Earlier this month, Nehha played an entrepreneur in a new commercial.

As for her personal life, she is enjoying this phase after her wedding to beau Shardul Singh Bayas.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsDil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 song 'Rondi Ankhiyaan' will make you fall in love

Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 song 'Rondi Ankhiyaan' will make you fall in love

NewsBigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother takes a dig at Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother takes a dig at Vikas Gupta

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's brother says she isn't fake

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's brother says she isn't fake

NewsAriana Grande shares her reaction to watching BTS rehearse

Ariana Grande shares her reaction to watching BTS rehearse

NewsIs Rihanna dating rapper A$AP Rocky?

Is Rihanna dating rapper A$AP Rocky?

NewsBTS performs 'Black Swan' on The Late Late Show With James Corden

BTS performs 'Black Swan' on The Late Late Show With James Corden

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rodeo (Remix)' by Lil Nas X ft. Nas

Song Lyrics of 'Rodeo (Remix)' by Lil Nas X ft. Nas

FeatureThese romantic songs from 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon'

These romantic songs from 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon'

NewsDil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 song 'Rondi Ankhiyaan' will make you fall in love

Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 song 'Rondi Ankhiyaan' will make you fall in love