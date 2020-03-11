  1. Home
Nurvi Nitin Mukesh
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 12:11:41 IST

Neil Nitin Mukesh's little angel Nurvi Neil Mukesh is so cute. Yesterday Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a video on his Instagram account. Sharing a video, Neil wrote," Nurvi wishes you all a Happy Holi". In this video, Nurvi is dancing to Balam Pichkari Song. Nurvi's is soo adorable while dancing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neil was last seen in ‘Bypass Road’. The film starred Adah Sharma in the lead role. The film received positive reviews from both the audience and the critics alike.

Check out the Nurvi Neil Mukesh's dance video below:

