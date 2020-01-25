Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his pretty wife Rukmini Sahay little angel Nurvi is so beautiful. Neil Nitin Mukesh who often shares adorable videos and pictures of his daughter Nurvi on social media. Today shared a photo of Nurvi. And wrote" Good morning people".

Recently Neil took to Instagram to post a cute video of his little girl and the internet broke into a collective smile. Neil's daughter, Nurvi, has the sweetest, most innocent face as she dances her heart out in front of the mirror. And the way she stares into the mirror is just cuteness overload.

In the video, we can see cute little Nurvi dancing to the tunes and that is nothing but adorable. In this video, we can see learning from her uncle.

On the work front, Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, 'Saaho'.

Nurvi is sure to brighten up your day

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares video of daughter Nurvi dancing in front of mirror