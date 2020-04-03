Neil Patrick Harris thanks husband for 'countless adventures'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 18:03:10 IST

Los Angeles, April 3 (IANS) Actor Neil Patrick Harris is glad that he met his now-husband David Burtka 16 years ago, and thanked him for giving him "countless adventures".

"I went on a date with this handsome dude 16 years ago and, well, I never left," Harris, 46, wrote on Instagram, alongside a solo shot of his partner.

"Thanks for the countless adventures, @dbelicious. There is no one I'd rather be sequestered with than you. #happyanniversary #love #sweetsixteen," added the actor, referencing the coronavirus quarantine in the US.

The couple exchanged vows in 2014, but they met a decade earlier in 2004, reports usmagazine.com.

Burtka also took to Instagram to appreciate his partner.

"It's been the best 16 years of my life," Burtka, 44, wrote alongside a photograph of himself and his husband.

"This hasn't been the most romantic anniversary, but it has certainly been one of the most memorable," he added.

Harris shares 9-year-old twins Harper and Gideon with Burtka.

In an interview previously, Harris shared that the key to the couple's lasting relationship is that they "tend to communicate and talk a lot".

"I think when you keep things pent up and you exist in, like, a façade, it seems to lead to more problems, so we talk about stuff when we have problems with each other," Harris said.

On the professional front, Harris is best known for his role in "How I Met Your Mother", aired in India on Star World, and "A Series of Unfortunate Events".

--IANS

sug/vnc

