Nephew Ahil feeds Salman cake on his 4th birthday in quarantine

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 14:24:04 IST

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's nephew turned four on Monday and the "Khan-daan" celebrated it with full pomp at home amid quarantine.

Ahil is the son of Salman's younger sister Arpita and actor Ayush Sharma. Atul Agnihotri, who is married to Salman's elder sister Alvira, shared a string of photographs from the birthday celebrations.

One image shows little Ahil feeding a piece of the chocolate cake to Salman. Other pictures show Ahil standing in front of his birthday cake with Aayush posing with him.

Atul captioned the images: "#HappyBirthday #Ahil #4yrs Wish you love laughter and happiness always @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma."

Salman's mother Salma Khan can also be seen in one image.

One photograph shows Arpita holding her newborn daughter Ayat in her arms, while posing for the camera alongside Alvira.

