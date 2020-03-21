She review : This Stree Mange More…

Netflix She Season 1 review is here. Streaming on Netflix, the crime drama is created and written by Imtiaz Ali and stars Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma and Vishwas Kini. Directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das, the series premiered on Netflix on 20 March, 2020.

Immediate reaction when the end credits roll

SHE - Imtiaz Ali’s diversion from love struggles with its own ‘identity’ after a terrific start. Starting with a bang and ending with a whimper.

The Story of She

Bhumi Pardesi (Aaditi Pohankar) a simple middle class Marathi Mulgi works as a police constable. Bhumi the only earning member of her family of an ailing mother and a younger sister. The simple boring and unexciting life of Bhumi takes a paradigm shift when she is asked by senior officer Jason Fernandez (Vishwas Kini) to come out of her shell and work as an undercover cop to nab a cocky drug peddler Sasya (Vijay Varma) in order to crack a drug lord. The seven series drama sees how Bhumi transforms from a timid constable to an undercover agent with a killer instinct and how she fights her hidden demons and prejudice surroundings.

She Season 1 review

Imtiaz Ali begins this seven series crime drama with a bang. The character of Bhumi Pardesi played by Aaditi Pohankar is strong and has incredible potential. Bhumi had all the promise to make a statement on gender bias with ‘bold’ while it navigates through a steady cat and mouse saga that takes snaky turns as well.

But the transformation of Bhumi from a simple woman from Mumbai the only source of income for her family into a seductress is poorly conceived and after the initial establishment the writing goes weak searching for support.

Designed primarily with a presumed notion that women empowerment is more physical then mental and later it gets sleazy and sloppy giving that unwanted weak and very mild soft porn feel for a while.

The director duo Arif Ali and Avinash Das fail to give Bhumi any other dimension and the character suffers from uneven shades which is very hard to digest. At night Bhumi is the chameleon seductress, but during day time the same Bhumi who is seeking a divorce from her chauvinist husband is unable to confront him when he makes passes at her own sister.

As the series progresses the viewer wonders what made Jason Fernandez (Vishwas Kini) consider Bhumi for this operation. He just says, “I saw you on duty and I felt you have something special”.

I sincerely felt that the mystery should have been solved by the writer and director and the reason behind the selection should have some conviction. It looks so contrived and easy.

Nevertheless, SHE is a testimony of Aaditi Pohankar’s caliber as an actress/performer, she displays her arc with great ease and conviction.

Vijay Varma, as a cocky criminal is just brilliant with his bang on Hyderabadi accent.

The weird but interesting chemistry between Bhumi and Sasya that gets established in the first episodes if explored properly could have been a cracker but alas.

Other actors chip in with solid support and ironically are more convincing. Paritosh Sand as DCP Shishir Mathur who is reasonably rational. Suhita Thatte as the mother, Shivani Rangole as Bhumi’s sister and finally Kishore Kumar G as Nayak who strangely for reasons better known to the writers and directors comes very late.

Final words

SHE is an example of a strong character getting a weak, sloppy plot that spoils its very own existence. What could have been a terrific series on women empowerment both physical and mental turns out to be a never ending exercise pale exercise that doesn’t know what it exactly wants.

Rating 2/5