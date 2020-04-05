  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Netflix to release extra episode of 'Tiger King'

Netflix to release extra episode of 'Tiger King'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Apr 2020 17:45:10 IST

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Netflix will be releasing an extra episode of "Tiger King" next week, according to the zoo owner Jeff Lowe, who appeared on the hit docu-series.

He revealed the details about a new episode in a video posted on Twitter by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, reports variety.com.

"Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They're filming here tomorrow," Lowe said in the video.

It is unclear whether the new episode will be a follow-up to the show's seven-episode run or more of a reunion. Netflix recently released a reunion episode for "Love Is Blind" and did a post-show interview hosted by Oprah Winfrey with the "When They See Us" cast last year.

"Tiger King", which premiered on Netflix on March 20, follows the bizarre exploits of private zoo owner Joe Exotic, who runs a zoo full of hundreds of tigers and other rare animals. At the end of the series, he ends up in jail serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and plotting to carry out a murder-for-hire plot against his fellow big cat owner rival, Carole Baskin.

Many celebrities have also come out as "Tiger King" fans. Cardi B floated the idea of starting a GoFundMe to help release Joe Exotic, and actors like Dax Shepard have thrown their names out on Twitter to play the character if the story were adapted to a movie.

--IANS

sug/vd

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsPeter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Peter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend