Netizens troll prime time journalist for asking Taimur to give a flying kiss

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's three-year-old son Taimur is quite frequently seen on social media. The little boy recently made a 'special appearance' in a live interview where his father Saif was interacting with a news TV journalist about the coronavirus lockdown, on a video call.

The final part of the interview, however, did not go down well with the viewers when the journalist requested Saif to give the viewers a glimpse of Taimur once again.

A video is doing the rounds on the Internet in which the journalist is seen asking Saif if his little boy could come to the camera and give a flying kiss to the viewers.

Visibly irritated Saif shared that his son was in the toilet.

To which, the journalist responded: "Its an important place to be in and nobody can interrupt him or disturb him there."

The video has irked netizens a lot, who have slammed the journalist for focussing on "Taimur's flying kiss" amidst such a crucial heath crisis as the coronavirus pandemic.

A user tweeted: "This is ridiculous. Look at level to which our mainstream TV News channels have gone."

Another one wrote: "Is this called journalism? Sharam karo."

"Taimur's Potty news is making waves in a time like this!... This is absolute trash!! There is a lot happening outside which requires focus and attention," a social media user commented.

--IANS

sim/vnc