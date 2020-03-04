  1. Home
She movie poster
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 12:00:56 IST

Fear has two meanings: ‘Forget everything and run’ or ‘face everything and rise.’ What will SHE choose to do? Earlier today, Netflix dropped the trailer for its upcoming series, She, which follows the empowering journey of a junior female constable who discovers her power as a woman and decides to take advantage of it.

The crime thriller, produced by Viacom18 Studio’s Tipping Point, is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das. She will be available on the service from March 20, 2020.  

The story of She revolves around Bhumika Pardesi, a Mumbai police constable who is sent on the streets as an undercover prostitute to take down the drug lord, and somehow, gets caught in the dangerous crossfire.

Aaditi Pohankar, who is playing the lead role of Bhumika Pardesi in the series said, “She is a powerful story about a female constable who is made to go undercover to bring down a drug cartel. In the line of duty, my character Bhumika discovers herself - her sexuality and her own power in the truest sense.

This role has definitely been one of the most challenging and complex one that I have played so far. I'm thankful that Imtiaz chose me to bring this amazing character to life.” 

Starring in this upcoming Netflix series are Aaditi Pohankar as Bhumika Pardesi, Vijay Verma as Sasya, Vishwas Kini as Jason Fernandes amongst others.

