'Never Kiss...' writer in process of doing 3 more web series

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Sumrit Shahi, writer of the novel "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" that has now been converted into a web series, says he is in the process of doing three more web series.

"I've written across the spectrum. From popular daily dramas like 'Veera', 'Tu Suraj Mein Saanjh Piya Ki' to a lot of youth fiction content, with shows like 'Sadda Haq' and 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', then I dabbled in the web space. 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' -- a web series starring Nakuul Mehta, based on my own book, just came out! I had a blast working on it," he said.

'I've done a couple of shows for ALTBalaji and I am in the process of doing three more, as of now," he added.

"Never Kiss Your Best Friend" was always special to Shahi.

"The book is a sequel to my debut novel, 'Just Friends', which continues to be loved to date. People, to my relief, accepted 'Never Kiss Your Best friend' with equal love and warmth. As of today, it's a bestseller and has sold more than 1 lakh copies," he shared.

"'Never Kiss Your Best Friend' is by far, way better than what I've written earlier and that's just got to do with my evolution with age and experience. Not that it's some masterpiece either."

As far as the series goes, he feels that Nakuul and Anya fit the characters.

"I wanted a particular vibe - urban, cool, understated - that both of them have lent beautifully and their chemistry is the icing on the cake. A cake that I'm going to eat, greedily. I love them both," he said.

