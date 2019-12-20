  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Never Kiss Your BestFriend promo: Meet the BFF's Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh

Never Kiss Your BestFriend promo: Meet the BFF's Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 20 Dec 2019 14:30:30 IST

Nakuul Mehta rose to fame for the role he played in ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ as Aditya Kumar and then killed as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz.

Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh the fresh Jodi are playing first time together as BFFs.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta calls himself 'Chikni Chameli'

The makers of the show Never Kiss Your Girlfriend shared a promo and captioned, “Being BFFs is all about 👫 Going crazy with each other☑ Going crazy for the other ☑ But ❎ 💋 👫 #NeverKissYourBestFriend, an adaptation of @sumritshahi's best-selling novel premieres 20th January. #AZEE5Original”

Based on Sumrit Shahi’s novel of the same name, the web series is the story of two besties, grappling with their complicated feelings for each other.

The story plays across two timelines; their youth when their friendship was the highlight of both their lives and their adulthood when they seem to have met after years of separation.

Check out the promo of 'Never Kiss Your BestFriend' below:

Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh.

Check out 'Never Kiss Your BestFriend' promo

Sumer (Nakuul Mehta) and Tanie (Anya Singh)

Related Topics

NewsRanbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to team up for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to team up for the first time in Luv Ranjan's next

NewsHappy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

Happy Birthday Taimur Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan's adorable birthday wish for little brother

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends 2019 with a bang

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ends 2019 with a bang

NewsKriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

NewsTelugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

Telugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

NewsCheck out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra

Check out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra

NewsKaran Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Karan Johar to launch a book on Sridevi

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Fashion & LifestyleTiger Shroff follows this ideology

Tiger Shroff follows this ideology