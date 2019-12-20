Nakuul Mehta rose to fame for the role he played in ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’ as Aditya Kumar and then killed as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz.

Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh the fresh Jodi are playing first time together as BFFs.

The makers of the show Never Kiss Your Girlfriend shared a promo and captioned, “Being BFFs is all about 👫 Going crazy with each other☑ Going crazy for the other ☑ But ❎ 💋 👫 #NeverKissYourBestFriend, an adaptation of @sumritshahi's best-selling novel premieres 20th January. #AZEE5Original”

Based on Sumrit Shahi’s novel of the same name, the web series is the story of two besties, grappling with their complicated feelings for each other.

The story plays across two timelines; their youth when their friendship was the highlight of both their lives and their adulthood when they seem to have met after years of separation.

