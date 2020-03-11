New Kannada movie channel launched

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Zee Picchar, a new Kannada movie channel, has been launched with a promise to give audiences "an unparalleled movie viewing experience".

The new channel went on air from March 1, promising to leave its viewers with a 'Hit Dinada Feeling'. The brand proposition 'Hit Dinada Feeling' translates into having a 'hit day feeling'.

Zee Picchar released the first in a series of brand films, conceptualised by DDB Mudra, that showcases how cinema lovers have a unique take on life.

On the launch of Zee Picchar, Siju Prabhakaran, South Cluster Head at ZEEL, said: "The success of the six channels - Zee Kannada, Zee Telugu, Zee Cinemalu, Zee Tamil, Zee Keralam and the most recently launched Zee Thirai in the Zee South Portfolio is testimony to the network's vision to emerge as the one-stop destination for fans of entertainment. With the launch of Zee Picchar, we aim to further this growth by celebrating the love and passion that Kannadigas have towards films. With a diverse movie library, we aim to make every day a 'hit-day' by presenting best-in-class entertainment for our viewers."

To give the 'Hit day' feeling, the channel is bringing to the viewers an extensive library of 350+ films, curated to bring Kannadiga families together to watch their favourite movies.

Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head, Zee Kannada said: "Zee Kannada has seen the most incredible journey in the last one year by emerging as the number 1 Kannada GEC channel in Karnataka. Now with the launch of Zee Picchar, we hope to find a place in the hearts and minds of fans of Sandalwood. Our offerings such as one-break films and 12 premieres in 12 days - are a first for any channel on the Kannada television industry and will present viewers with best-in-class entertainment."

