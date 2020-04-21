New track addresses loneliness in the time of COVID-19 lockdown

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 19:10:10 IST

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Rohan Solomon, frontman of the Delhi-based alt-rock band Cyanide, has unveiled a track titled "Keep holding on". It addresses the sense of loneliness and uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced people to stay indoors and socially distant.

The song addresses the feelings of exasperation, depression, anxiousness that people are going through right now, while urging people to to keep holding on.

The video features artistes such as Chezin (Gurugram, India), Sasha Prendes (New York, US) and TikTok trio The Heichel Sisters (Ohio, US) among others.

The track, which has an urban pop feel with a hint of electronic sound, is sung, composed, produced and mixed by Rohan and mastered by Vinnie Pagano.

"Hey Everybody ... Check out my new single 'Keep Holding On' ... it's a collaboration with artists from 20 cities, 9 countries. It's finally out ... Hope this brings you all Joy and Happiness," Rohan tweeted on Tuesday.

